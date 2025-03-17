Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,470,000 after acquiring an additional 747,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 23.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,528,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,105,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,990 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,218,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,625,000 after purchasing an additional 130,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 7.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,174,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,900,000 after purchasing an additional 348,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Crown Castle from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.12.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $103.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.32. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.99%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.