Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,181 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the third quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.
Summit Materials Stock Up 0.2 %
Summit Materials stock opened at $52.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $54.07.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.
