Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 9,960.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $48.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. General Motors has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

