MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,689,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MSA Safety from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $114,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,007. This trade represents a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $150.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.67. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $148.59 and a 1 year high of $200.61.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 28.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

