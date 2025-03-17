Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 12,410.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Northeast Bank by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Northeast Bank by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 278.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank Stock Up 2.9 %

Northeast Bank stock opened at $92.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.09. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $110.35. The stock has a market cap of $758.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NBN

Northeast Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.