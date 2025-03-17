Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Down 11.8% – Here’s Why

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.8% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 138,225 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 70,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Nubeva Technologies Trading Down 11.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.52 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 12.40.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.