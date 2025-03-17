Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

NUMV stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $346.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

