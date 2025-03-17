Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Optex Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPXS opened at $5.58 on Monday. Optex Systems has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 22.99%.

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 13,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $98,999.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,646,483.24. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dale E. Lehmann sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,057.70. The trade was a 17.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,162 shares of company stock valued at $356,041. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Optex Systems in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Optex Systems by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Optex Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Optex Systems by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Optex Systems by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

