Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in February

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 290,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,332.0 days.
Otsuka Stock Performance
Shares of OTSKF opened at $46.93 on Monday. Otsuka has a one year low of $45.77 and a one year high of $66.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97.
About Otsuka
