Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in February

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 290,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,332.0 days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

Shares of OTSKF opened at $46.93 on Monday. Otsuka has a one year low of $45.77 and a one year high of $66.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

