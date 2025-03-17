Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Short Interest Update

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Paragon 28

In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 20,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $234,181.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,366,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,556,684.67. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,875,984 shares of company stock valued at $24,359,971 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Paragon 28 by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Paragon 28 by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of FNA stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. Paragon 28 has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

