Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $93.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $95.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.28.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

