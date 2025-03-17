Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Short Interest Down 19.9% in February

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 344,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PIPR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PIPR opened at $254.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $183.58 and a one year high of $351.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.51.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

