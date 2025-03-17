Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Short Interest Update

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 344,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Piper Sandler Companies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance
Shares of PIPR stock opened at $254.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $183.58 and a 1-year high of $351.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.51.
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 25.44%.
Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Piper Sandler Companies
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.