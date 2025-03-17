PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,705,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,243,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.51 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.48.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.