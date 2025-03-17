PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,351,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,018,000 after buying an additional 178,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,368,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,800,000 after buying an additional 150,186 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Mosaic by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,279,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,817,000 after buying an additional 947,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after buying an additional 359,760 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Mosaic by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,593,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,178,000 after buying an additional 1,045,812 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MOS shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

