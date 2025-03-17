PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,088 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $50.24 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

