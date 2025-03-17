PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,736 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 137.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth $9,082,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,255,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $68.54 on Monday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $79.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

