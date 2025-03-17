PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,305 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $31.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,596.16. This trade represents a 15.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,509.84. This represents a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.