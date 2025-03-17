PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,480.50. This trade represents a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

Twilio Trading Up 4.2 %

TWLO opened at $98.90 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -154.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

