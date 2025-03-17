Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 70,292.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 344.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities set a $29.00 price target on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $23.75 on Monday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 237.52, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.