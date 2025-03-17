Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 87,318 Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 58.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 197.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Kforce Trading Up 3.3 %

KFRC stock opened at $50.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.93. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $72.19. The company has a market capitalization of $970.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 58.21%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

