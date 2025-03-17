Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $6.54 Million in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,537,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC opened at $238.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.60. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $211.03 and a 52 week high of $292.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

