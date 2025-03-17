Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $7.27 Million in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 61.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS opened at $357.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.00 and a 1 year high of $510.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.91.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total value of $130,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $505,836.15. This represents a 20.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

