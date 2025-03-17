Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $19.03 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 736,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,025,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 343.5% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 136,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 105,975 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

