Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $19.25 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 181,405 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $1,190,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in SEA by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,767 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SEA by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEA by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,051 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.
SEA Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE SE opened at $127.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.11. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.29 and a beta of 1.62.
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
