Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $20.06 Million in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 529,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,058,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 282,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 229.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 34.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 35.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $37.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.94.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

