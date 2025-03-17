Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $19.48 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 176,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,475,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

IYF opened at $110.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average is $111.37. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $119.90. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

