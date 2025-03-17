Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 274,593 Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 274,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,614,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $885,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $69.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $83.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4041 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

