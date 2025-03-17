Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $20.98 Million Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 369,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,983,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 90,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 131,050 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of XME opened at $57.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $53.05 and a 52 week high of $70.49.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

