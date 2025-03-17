RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Short Interest Update

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 523,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (down from $304.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.90.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $239.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.65. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $208.98 and a one year high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total value of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,178,270.72. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,882,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,278,000 after purchasing an additional 233,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,013,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,991,000 after purchasing an additional 446,781 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,880,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,969,000 after purchasing an additional 182,530 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,298,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,003,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after purchasing an additional 223,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

