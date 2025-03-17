Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi reduced its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,168,000 after purchasing an additional 931,283 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,142,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 483.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 609,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,391,000 after purchasing an additional 505,207 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3,800.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,358,000 after purchasing an additional 284,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,995,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,555.25. This trade represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,178,640.40. This trade represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHP. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $96.67 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.78%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.