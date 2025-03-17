Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 131.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,458 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $29.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price objective on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

