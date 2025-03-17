Short Interest in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Declines By 19.9%

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 533,600 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 665,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,368,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174,281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,557,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,093 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,737,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,851,000 after purchasing an additional 754,700 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $197.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.50. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.96 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

