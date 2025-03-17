Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Declines By 20.0%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EMF opened at $13.10 on Monday. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $14.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Cuts Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

