Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 98,300.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 807,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 448,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $81.07 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

