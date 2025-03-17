Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 226 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 191.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO opened at $81.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.93.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on COO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

