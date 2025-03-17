Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 394 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 895.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This represents a 15.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. This represents a 54.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 2.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE FLUT opened at $237.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12 month low of $174.03 and a 12 month high of $299.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,078.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLUT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.