Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $15.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.83. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $20.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OSPN

OneSpan Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.