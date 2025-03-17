Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OneSpan Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $15.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.83. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $20.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OneSpan Profile
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
