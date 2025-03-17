Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 91,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 254,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.7123 per share. This is a positive change from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

