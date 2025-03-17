Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stake Boosted by Amundi

Amundi grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 450,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERIC. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 17,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,031,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 434.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 787,154 shares during the last quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $5,773,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,412,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $3,705,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 3.8 %

ERIC stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of -820,000.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 0.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1315 per share. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is currently -1,700,000.00%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Profile

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.