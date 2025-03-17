Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Price Down 8.7% – What’s Next?

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 337.87 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 339.20 ($4.38). 32,628,854 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 17,553,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.50 ($4.80).

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 410 ($5.30) to GBX 400 ($5.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 370.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 363.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The company has a market capitalization of £22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Tesco news, insider Gerard Murphy bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £148,400 ($191,830.40). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 40,073 shares of company stock valued at $14,867,657. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

