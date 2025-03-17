Tesco (LON:TSCO) Trading Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 337.87 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 339.20 ($4.38). Approximately 32,628,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 17,553,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.50 ($4.80).

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 410 ($5.30) to GBX 400 ($5.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 370.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 363.50.

In other news, insider Gerard Murphy purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £148,400 ($191,830.40). Insiders have acquired 40,073 shares of company stock valued at $14,867,657 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

