The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi lifted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 4,016.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,468 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Buckle were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 110,273 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after acquiring an additional 36,472 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,054,761.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,739,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,082.38. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,382 shares of company stock worth $4,446,403. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Buckle Stock Performance

Buckle stock opened at $36.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $54.25.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.97 million. Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

Buckle Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

