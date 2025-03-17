The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Decreased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,005 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp raised Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $142.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $53.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average is $111.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

