Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Up 23.1% – Still a Buy?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 10,742,473 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 682% from the average session volume of 1,373,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Thruvision Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.77.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

