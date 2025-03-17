Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading 23.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) traded up 23.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 10,742,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 682% from the average session volume of 1,373,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.56.

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

