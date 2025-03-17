TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $62.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price objective (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

