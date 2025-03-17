Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

TM stock opened at $186.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.51. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $159.04 and a 1 year high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TM shares. CLSA cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

