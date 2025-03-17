U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 68.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of USPH stock opened at $76.68 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $113.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USPH

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,564.48. This trade represents a 19.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.