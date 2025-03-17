Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 74,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 776.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $3,152,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 510,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,245,063.76. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,898. This trade represents a 34.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,976 shares of company stock worth $5,573,263. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

URBN opened at $48.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $61.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on URBN shares. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

